Lessons in cleaning up begin at home and school

The controversy about a film production unit, Dharma Productions, leaving behind a significant amount of waste post shooting in Goa, continues to simmer.

Though there have been clarifications, the entire issue has thrown light on a typical and sadly all too familiar habit.

This involves not cleaning up after work is done, and extends to any and all spheres of life.

We have witnessed very often, mounds of trash and garbage left behind in maidans or in open spaces after functions. These may be official meets or even social get-togethers. The attitude that the function is over and it is not our job to clean up is all too prevalent.

We see this in full, glaring light during the monsoon season at spots popular for weekend getaways.

Picnickers leave behind crushed plates, plastic wrappers, beer bottles, cans — the leftovers of their merriment, strewn all over the place. Some of these lie right below signboards that say do not litter in a mockery of the instructions.

The same applies to gatherings everywhere where most people feel it is not their responsibility to pick up after the party is over.

We want to see a change in this behaviour instead of the routine passing the buck or the common refrain that it is not my responsibility to clear up the mess.

Once mistakes are pointed out, those responsible are quick in shrugging off the blame saying that they had finished what they were there for, and did not know they had to clean up.

Training for this must begin at home and in kindergarten schools, where children are made to pick up their toys or learning tools after using them. In this way, we incorporate the message that you are not done until you clean up.

