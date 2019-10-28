Let dialogue be the way out of all conundrums

This paper has reported about residents at an upscale residential property suffering hugely because of the housekeeping staff being on strike for 20 days. The staff went on strike because of a delay in wages by the builder. These residential buildings have not formed co-operative housing societies as yet. Since the strike is ongoing, there is garbage everywhere — on the stairs, in the stairwells, in the common areas. The report stated how residents are bracing for disease and are opting for solutions like traipsing out with their garbage, or, paying housekeeping privately to dispose of the rubbish.

The bigger menace is stray dogs inside the colony, on the stairs, and inside the lifts. The dogs, who actually trail residents into the building, can be extremely aggressive and unrelenting because they are keen on getting the garbage-filled bags. Most residents are wary and back away when they come across the canines, who may turn dangerous if stopped. There has to be a solution for people living in these towers. They face a huge hygiene problem, and one can expect an outbreak of disease if this continues. Buildings must first of all move quickly to become housing societies as the big advantage here is that control comes in the hands of the residents.

This is not to say that it automatically solves the problems, but the reins are at least with the people who live there. Having said that, it is important that the builder addresses the imbroglio and does not get away. He cannot be allowed to assume that the residents will pay up and find a solution because they are the ones suffering. This is essentially escaping from a problem and expecting others to pay for a situation which is not of their making. Dialogue and de-tangle, with a sense of justice above all.

