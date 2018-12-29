Let everyone have a safe New Year's Eve

opinion

The best way to bring in New Year is safely, smoothly and with great dignity. Put a sheen on 2019 with this start

The New Year mood begins as we are on the last weekend of 2018. The party-hearty are going to fan across streets, congregate at hotels, bars, pubs, homes and of course in public spaces too, all bringing in the New Year in a way best suited to them. But, one perennial party must is safety, not just your own and but that of others, too.

Public facilities need an evacuation plan in place for any emergency. Have enough security on the premises to ensure you create a safe party space for your patrons. Ensure you have an announcement system that works well. Designate staffers who will be in charge of announcements and information for those partying at the venue.

This is a time of festivities and cheer but keep uppermost in mind that tempers run high. Alcohol, crowds, youthful energy and adrenalin means you have a combination with the potential to explode in a dangerous way. Organisers and management need to have an absolute tight rein on the situation. We hope that public spaces and party venues have already gone through their December 31 game plan with all concerned so they are prepared for the city's big night.

Women's access to public spaces needs to be respect. They can often become caught up in a crowd and, then become objects of lewd remarks, or groping. That is why CCTV surveillance needs to be sharp. Police patrols are a good preventive measure but given the crowds they may not always work. It is up to the people to not indulge in disgusting sex offences or make women uncomfortable. One half of the population has as much right to party as the other half.

Show maturity, restraint and do not blame drink for every single problem. Know your limits and hire drivers if you are going to be using your vehicle to the venue and back and want to drink. The best way to bring in New Year is safely, smoothly and with great dignity. Put a sheen on 2019 with this start.

