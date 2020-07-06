Let love guide us, says Tom Brady's wife Gisele Bundchen

National Football League star Tom Brady's supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen has urged people to prioritise what they want from their lives as the world is facing unsettling times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The future is being created right now by our thoughts, words and actions. It is time to let love and gratitude be our guide. Now is a moment to reflect, re-signify, step back and review what we truly want for ourselves, our community and our planet. What new insights has this unsettling time brought you? Remember: we can't expect different results if we keep acting and reacting as we always have. Each of us must take responsibility and do our part," she wrote for her 16m Instagram followers.

