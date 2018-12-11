Let our nation be, France tells Donald Trump

international

On Saturday, Trump had condemned the ongoing fourth weekend of yellow vest protests across France which are being staged against the hike in fuel taxes, linking it to the "ridiculous and extremely expensive" Paris Agreement

(From left) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, President Emmanuel Macron and French Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy

Two days after United States President Donald Trump criticised the French government over the violent 'yellow vest' protests, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has warned the US President not to meddle in France's internal matters.

On Saturday, Trump had condemned the ongoing fourth weekend of yellow vest protests across France which are being staged against the hike in fuel taxes, linking it to the "ridiculous and extremely expensive" Paris Agreement.

"Very sad day & night in Paris. Maybe it's time to end the ridiculous and extremely expensive Paris Agreement and return money back to the people in the form of lower taxes? The US was way ahead of the curve on that and the only major country where emissions went down last year!" he had tweeted. Responding to the same, Le Drian said: "I am telling Donald Trump, we do not take part in the American debates, let us live our life of a nation. Do not interfere in French politics."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever