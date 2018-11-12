Let 'special' days for schools be chosen wisely

opinion

An academician on the council could be helpful. Let us have a long-term perspective and breadth of vision when telling academic institutes to celebrate special days

Amused and outraged reactions are pouring in after this paper ran a report about the Government asking schools to celebrate Students' Day on November 7, despite schools being closed for Diwali. The state government issued an order to schools to mark the day. That too, only on November 6. The befuddled school authorities do not know what to do as the government has also asked them to submit a report of activities held.

The new day has been added to the list of many others that schools have been asked to celebrate by the government. According to a Government Resolution (GR) schools were expected to hold a book distribution for children from slums, activities to inculcate a liking for education among children, and essay writing, elocution competitions etc.

They were also to ensure awareness regarding the importance of education and other such sterling deeds were supposed to be performed on this day. All the while, the person formulating the GR had a bout of unexplained amnesia forgetting about the Diwali vacation.

Schools are being burdened with a long list of days they are supposed to celebrate. While some days are necessary, it is counterproductive to give schools a huge list of special days. This cuts into study time and many schools are already struggling with completing the syllabus.

It is good that the government is thinking about all-round experiences in schools and that children need to be exposed to learning outside a strict academic syllabus. Yet, there needs to be a great deal of thought when GRs are made out to celebrate certain days. An academician on the council could be helpful. Let us have a long-term perspective and breadth of vision when telling academic institutes to celebrate special days.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates