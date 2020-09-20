Let the party be hosted well by Kunal Devani, a fun-loving and fearless foodpreneur

Who doesn't love food and parties? But it is not everyone's cup of tea to host a great party with delicious food. The people in your group are no less than an angel for you. One such talented and exciting personality is Kunal Devani.

Kunal Devani, a young foodpreneur is just the right person to go to when to host impressive parties at home or outside with right menu in it.

The foodpreneur shares, "Parties are art, and one needs no reasons to celebrate the art well." He adds, " I have been a party animal since my college days and had fun with my friends. I used to throw parties which were well organised naturally and consisting of good food, that's when many people and my destiny signalled that this is where the career belongs."

Kunal is a commerce graduate, and at a very young age, he took his talent seriously and converted into his career. The first cafe he launched was called Waffle Affairs, which was received well. Waffle Affairs cafe is all about scrumptious desserts and waffles.

Looking at it successfully run leapt faith and opened the second restaurant called The Second Affair. And after its success, there was no looking back. The party lover foodpreneur came up with two new spaces and unique concepts in it. The two more areas were called Showstopper and SkyNest the Terrace cafe.

Not just that, there was space for everyone in his cafes and many other outlets. Looking at the health-conscious food lovers, he also curated healthy meals and started a food takeaway business called the Lean Kitchen.

His growth in the industry in the last five years has been commendable, and everyone's in the industry is witness to it. From zero to now a successful for preener was acknowledged and rewarded to him with an award. Public Choice Awards also awarded him.

The food lover foodpreneur shares, "I have been working hard because I am passionate about it and can't think beyond it. But to experiment, I came up with interiors business for cafes and offices and named it GK hospitality.

The enthusiastic Foodpreneur Kunal shares, "All the hustle and hard work wasn't put in alone. I have been passionate, but my parents have been equally passionate to help me build whatever good I have today. And I can't thank the team enough who has worked hard with me and believed in my passion too."

