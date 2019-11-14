Let us give our children a world they deserve

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

There are so many events being organised to mark Children's Day today. Painting contests, nature trails, heritage walks are being held by individuals or by schools to make students feel extra special.

Kids today have more avenues than previous generations ever did. There are great career opportunities and multiple choices when it comes to subjects to take and interests to pursue. The world is so much more open to children than it was before.

Yet, we must prioritise children's needs and set an example so that we leave lessons and a better world for Gen Next. Safety of kids should be the no. 1 priority. Give them safe spaces inside and outside homes.

Ensure that CCTV surveillance is optimum so that crimes against children can be effectively detected and prosecuted.

Set an example when it comes to climate change. Encourage eco-consciousness by practising it so that it soon becomes a part of children's DNA. If they go green early on, it will eventually become their way of living.

Although there are a couple of climate centric programmes being held today, the relevance and importance of being eco-warriors should be impressed upon them.

Show them by reducing single-use plastics, carpooling and reducing the carbon footprint. They will emulate and in fact, given their creativity and zeal, even go ahead and better your efforts.

Make cleanliness inside and outside the house non-negotiable with small things such as picking up your own trash, looking for a dustbin to dispose of garbage instead of littering, no matter how inconvenient.

This Children's Day, let us become examples for our bright-eyed and bushy-tailed tots. Let us be the change and give them the world they deserve.

