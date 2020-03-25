Let's break the Coronavirus chain; nation under lockdown for next 21 days, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who on Tuesday announced a lock down across the entire country for 21 days to combat the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), said that the disease took only four days to infect another one lakh people across the world.

In a special address to the nation, Modi said, "Covid-19 took 67 days to spread to one lakh people. To reach two lakh people, it took 11 days. But it took only four days to reach another lakh taking the total spread to three lakh," Modi said pointing out the study by the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic globally.



Trains are seen parked at Guwahati railway station yard after the government enforced a lockdown in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Prime Minister said that when the Coronavirus starts spreading, then it is "very tough" to stop it. "This is the reason why China, US, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Iran and other countries where the Covid-19 spread, the situation went out of control," he said. He said that experts say that if today any person has been infected with Covid-19, then it will take some days to show its symptom.

"The man with Covid-19 then transmits that to a number of other people. And according to the WHO reports, due to this pandemic, one person can transmit the disease to hundreds of people as it spreads like fire," Modi said.

Pointing out the better medical facilities in western countries, he said, "Remember that the health sector and health facilities in Italy and US are the best in the world and they are considered the best. Despite that they were unable to stop the spread of Covid-19. In this situation, there is no way to stop it."

Manipur reports first Coronavirus case

A 23-year-old woman tested positive for the Coronavirus in Manipur, the first confirmed case in the Northeast, a top state health department official said. The woman, a resident of Thangmeiband Lourung Purel Leikai area, had recently returned from the UK, a statement issued by Health Services Director, K Rajo Singh said.

Shaheen Bagh protest site cleared

The 101-day-long Shaheen Bagh protest, that was termed as the 'heart of anti-CAA protests in India, was cleared by the Delhi Police around 7 am on Tuesday morning. Police say the site had to be cleared following the outbreak of COVID-19 and the curfew imposed in Delhi.

Rlys to pay contractual, outsourced staff

In view of the COVID-19 crisis, the Indian Railways announced it shall make the payment to the contractual and outsourced railway staff during the period of the suspension of the passenger train services. The Railway Board said this to the employees through a circular.

EC defers Rajya Sabha elections

The Election Commission has deferred the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled for March 26, an official statement. The election to fill up 55 seats in the Upper House of Parliament was to be held on March 26, but 37 candidates from 10 states have already been elected without a contest.

