Let's come together for the common good

A prominent front-page report in this paper cited how South Mumbai societies are on the edge because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in residential buildings in swish enclaves. Residents and building committee office bearers met, along with over 100 others, via video call with the local assistant municipal commissioner, seeking clarity on a number of issues like staffers and use of common toilets.

They were particularly concerned about the spike in cases after house helps returned to work in these buildings. The assistant commissioner answered most queries, pointing out that many educated, so-called, elite residents, too, were flouting orders and taking things very casually during Unlock 1.0. One standout feature of the interaction was the fight between committees and several residents. Office bearers have claimed that residents fight with them and are obstinate about doing things the way they want. There are grey areas when it comes to allowing domestic helps. Now is the time for committee office bearers and residents to come together and work for the common good and safety of all within these residential areas.

It is telling that we point out faults in our politicians, and ask for unity as the country is caught up in a crisis on so many fronts. When one cannot even sit across the table for a dialogue in a small unit like a residential colony, then calling for unity or coming together for the common good at the national level and pointing fingers at political leaders is laughable.

Let this actually open up a new chapter in committee and residents' relations. Some buildings have deployed special security at Annual General Meetings (AGM), and tiffs have become the norm rather than an exception. Henceforth, through COVID-19 and beyond, co-operation, dialogue rather than dissension, and unity rather than animosity should rule.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news