Let's cook up a feast

Easter marks the end of Lent and is celebrated to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Goodies like the simnel cake decorated with 11 Easter eggs to represent the 11 apostles of Christ, minus Judas, represent the emergence of Jesus from the tomb, and bunnies represent new life are all part of the typical decor. Lunch and dinner spreads are filled with family-favourite savouries and sweets. The lockdown need not be a spoiler, with some hacks and easy DIY ideas.

Riddhi Winzenried from Bern, Switzerland, turned it into an activity with her child. "I made coloured water using natural ingredients like purple cabbage (for blue), onion (for reddish brown) and beetroot for (pink). I boiled a few eggs and let them cool. We went to the garden and picked a few flowers and leaves. I pressed them onto the egg and wrapped them in stockings [you can use any net material] and then, dipped the eggs into the coloured water. The portion where the leaves and flowers are pressed doesn't catch colour. The end result is savoury, patterned eggs for Easter Sunday," she shares.

Sweet endings

Kalina-based Catherine Morris, who started a tiffin delivery and later, baking and making festive goodies four years ago, recommends two ideas. "Take chocolate and mould it in a Kinder Joy toy casing, or use your hands to shape one. Make a nut and chocolate mix with cashew nut paste," says Morris, who explains that the royal icing is also simple to whip up. "All you need is icing sugar and milk. I use beetroot or spinach water to add colour. Though it may add a vegetal taste," she suggests, adding that fruit cake can be baked as cupcakes.



Catherine Morris and Goretti-Anne Rosario

Prabhadevi-based Goretti-Anne Rosario started making Easter goodies with her mother at the age of 12. At 53, she carries forward the legacy of her grandmother and sells marzipan, Easter bunnies, thali cake, fruit cake and other goodies. She says, "This year, the only thing we will miss is the Holy Communion and blessing of the holy water. The mass is telecast on television and staying indoors is best for everyone."

Well bread



Painted eggs by Riddhi Winzenried

Chef Roger Gonsalves, corporate chef, Esora in Goregaon East has spent 14 years in Dubai and has only been home with family for the past three years. "I know what it felt like being away. I value Easter and other festivities more now," the Vasai resident says. Bread, which is easily available right now, can be a canvas for so many simple executions, he recommends. "Make a bruschetta and top it with boiled eggs — remove the yolk, fill it with mayonnaise, and sprinkle it with salt and pepper. It's a simple devilled egg version. Add some minced chicken, too. Put cheese and bake it or cook in a pan. For a vegetarian version, use potatoes instead. My favourite one is with stuffed mushrooms, rolled in breadcrumbs and fried," he shares.

Cheat marzipan

Ingredients

150 gm cashew nuts, chopped 250 gm icing sugar (can be substituted with powdered sugar)

Rosewater

Method:

Grind cashew and icing sugar together, sift to get fine powder. Add rose water a little at a time and knead to make a smooth ball. You can either shape it like an egg with your hands or use a mould. Decorate with small fondant flowers.

--Bonnie D'Silva

Roast chicken

Ingredients

1 whole chicken (2-3 kg), at room temperature, giblets and neck removed from cavity

1/4 cup unsalted butter, melted

3 tablespoons olive oil

1/4 cup white wine, use a dry wine like a Sauvignon Blanc or Chardonnay (optional)

1 lemon, halved

Salt and freshly ground pepper, to taste

2 tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced 1 head of garlic roughly peeled and cut in half 3 fresh whole rosemary sprigs

Method

Preheat oven to 430°F | 220°C (400°F or 200°C fan forced). Line a baking tray with foil, or lightly grease a roasting pan. Discard the neck from inside the cavity and remove any excess fat and leftover feathers. Pat dry with paper towels. Pour the olive oil, melted butter, wine and juice of half a lemon over the chicken, under the skin and inside the cavity. Season it liberally on the outside and inside with salt and pepper. Sprinkle parsley on top. Rub the minced garlic over the chicken and under the skin. Stuff the garlic head into the chicken cavity along with the rosemary sprigs and the squeezed lemon half. Tie legs together with a kitchen string. Place the breast side up into baking tray or roasting pan. Roast for an hour and 15 to 20 minutes, basting half way through cooking time, until juices run clear when the thigh is pierced with a skewer. Baste again, then broil for two to three minutes until golden. Remove it from the oven, cover with foil and allow it to stand for 10 minutes before serving. Serve, drizzled with pan juices and the remaining lemon cut into wedges or slices.

--Chef Roger Gonsalves

Open for orders

Goodies by Goretti-Anne Rosario

Easter bunnies and goodies available for pick-up in Prabhadevi

Call 90827885311

La Folie

On offer on Easter Sunday, from its Mahalaxmi outlet is a box of two eggless hot cross buns, vanilla caramelised hazelnuts, orange peel marzipan and blueberry cream cheese.

Log on to scootsy.com

JW Marriott Juhu

From roast chicken, smoked chicken pasta, grilled New Zealand lamb chops and spinach and vegetable lasagna to carrot cake, and bunny Swiss roll (family size), the hotel is delivering a special Easter menu till April 12.

Call 9831302215, 66933000

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news