Let's get this party started

things-to-do

A Bandra eatery is asking you to start the revelry early

DJ Rahul Bairu

Given the sort of hectic work lives and long commutes that most Mumbaikars have to endure, people in the metropolis generally don't head out at night till it's rather late. You come back home from work having navigated mad traffic on the streets. It takes you a while to get ready since you want to wash the day's grimy tiredness off. And before you know it, it's 10 pm and you aren't even halfway towards stepping out of the door.

A Bandra eatery now wants to challenge this mindset with a party it's hosting called Early Doors. The idea is to have the festivities begin at a relatively early hour of 8 pm, which is when a DJ, Rahul Bairu, will start spinning hip-hop and disco tracks. The bar will be thrown open and the menu comprising healthy American and Asian fare will be for the taking. And there's space for patrons to shake a leg as well, which they can do till the space shuts at 1.30 am.

On 8 pm onwards

At One Street, B/2, New Kamal Building, next to Burger King, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call 68513303

Free

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates