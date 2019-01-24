Let's not sacrifice heritage for a memorial

opinion

The focus now is on the Mayor's original abode at Shivaji Park going by the name of Mayor's Bungalow

The vexatious issue about where to shift the Mumbai mayor seems to have died down, with the Mayor now moving lock, stock and barrel to his temporary accommodation inside Byculla zoo.

Reports still state that the new address is temporary and he will move to a final accommodation some time later. For a while at least though, the Mayor seems to have found a new home and that chapter has been closed. The focus now is on the Mayor's original abode at Shivaji Park going by the name of Mayor's Bungalow.

This residence, abutting the sea, is to become a Balasaheb Thackeray memorial in the city. The memorial work is to commence after the mayor moves out in a day or two. The memorial we hope retains the character of what is an iconic place in Mumbai. The heritage bungalow's flavour must not be lost in the making of this memorial.

The bungalow's architecture and plan is compelling and it has so much character because of the way it has been built. Though it is not open to the public and in that way it is not a 'public space' because access is restricted to the Mayor's home, one could get a glimpse of the magnificent structure at times. During Ganesh Visarjan, some years ago, artificial ponds were created inside the Mayor's Bungalow complex, where the public could immerse their idols.

The green, the trees must be retained during the making of this memorial. The old-world exteriors and the heritage spirit of the place are sacrosanct, even if repairs and minor modifications are needed for the new avatar soon. Let there be utmost respect for a beautiful home that is a defining feature of the Shivaji Park area. Its resplendence and class must not be diluted as it is re-invented.

