Let's put human life above everything else

Mayank Mandot, a tutorial class owner was killed by an employee a week ago. The accused murdered the young man because of a dispute over unpaid salary dues. The Jain community held a meeting recently to mourn the young man. A report of the public meet, held in crowded Dadar had a key takeaway, that we have failed to put human life atop the priority pyramid.

We need to instill in youngsters that human life is priceless, instead it has become so cheap in this frenzied world. A report about the memorial, actually had a young man confessing that patience is in short supply in this generation.

Campaigns, educational institutes, teachers, counsellors and parents of course have to inculcate the value of patience. In our not-a-minute-to-wait world we have lost the fine art of waiting, weighing our decisions and thinking about the consequences. We have to bring back into our thinking and our system, the value of informed debate, dissension, dialogue and discussion. It is not just the murder but the 'thin' or flimsy reason behind this that is shocking.

Today, we read reports about persons killing themselves or attacking family members for something as small as being denied a new mobile phone. At times, youngsters, in a fit of rage have assaulted relatives, mostly their parents if they have been upbraided for spending time on social media and not studying or even if they have been stopped from going to a movie. Suicides have been reported for these reasons. This too is an indicator of abysmally low tolerance levels and an inability to see your hopes dashed or plans scotched.

Think and re-think about the grave repercussions your actions may have. Suicide interventionists and experts say even a minute of re-thinking may make the person re-evaluate his decision. That is the same with an assault leading to murder.

