Let's show up for Mallakhamb's big moment

With very limited resources and support, India is all set to host the first ever Mallakhamb World Championship this weekend, on February 16 and 17, at the cradle of mallakhamb in the city – Shivaji Park.

The world championship sees participation of mallakhamb practitioners from over 20 countries. Besides host India, of course, Mumbai's iconic ground will have more than 120 competitors from Austria, Australia, Argentina, Japan, Hong Kong, UK, USA, Spain, Bangladesh, Italy and Vietnam, to name a few.

For years now, this newspaper has tracked mallakhamb at Shivaji Park. From local tournaments, to visiting international teams, this paper has documented milestones in the riveting mallakhamb journey. The mallakhamb contingents from India have visited places as exotic as Reunion Island, an overseas region of France.

This World Championship is an acknowledgement of the growing popularity and reach of what is essentially yoga on a rope or a pole. It is a huge showcase for the sport, with the potential to catapult it to the world stage. We can see it taking steps to follow its country cousin, kabaddi, into the big league of international competition, the Asian Games and then, the Olympics. As a debut, this is staggeringly important because first impressions are often lasting ones.

Encourage competitors by cheering them in the right spirit. Let us showcase the city in the correct manner, be helpful and courteous to visiting teams and support staff. Come in to the marquee at Shivaji Park to show your support to this sport. In the end, the overriding sentiment should be pride at this milestone.

