Levison Wood: Travelling on foot gives me the chance to slow down

British star Levison Wood on exploring the globe, one trek at a time

A British Army officer and explorer, Levison Wood, who embarked on three treks on camera, is back with his fourth documentary – From Russia To Iran: Crossing The Wild Frontier, that airs on Discovery every Friday. Beginning in Russia, the expedition sees him walk the vast Caucasus Mountains crossing through Azerbaijan, Armenia and finally, into Iran. In a chat with mid-day, Wood talks about why he chose to walk all these miles and the perils of travelling in the war zone.

Edited excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to travel worldwide on foot?

After travelling the world extensively with the Army, I couldn't face the prospect of an office job. Plus, I wanted to use the skills that I had developed to explore the world some more. Travelling on foot gives me the chance to slow down and see things at a more sedate pace. When you're whizzing by in a car, you don't have the chance to meet people or see places in the same way.

Having travelled to over 80 countries, is there anything that surprises you anymore?

I'm still struck by the diversity of cultures, and by the kindness of people who have very little. If anything, I'm surprised there's so much war in the world.

What challenges did you face on your trip to India?

India is one of the most straightforward places. It has an established tourist infrastructure and because English is spoken widely, it's easy to get around. Everyone was keen to help me on my journey.

How would you summarise your Russia to Iran expedition?

This part of the world is in a unique location; it's in the cultural transition zone between the East and the West. The hospitality of the Caucasus is the main draw; the people were so generous, offering me a place to stay and food to eat.



Considering Iran has been closed to Western travellers, how dangerous would it be for lone travellers?

Though it can be tricky to get a visa, Iran is not dangerous at all. The people are friendly, and keen to share their culture.

What precautions must you take to survive the terrain, especially war zones?

It's all about having a contingency plan. When you plan for a risk, you are ready to face whatever eventuality comes your way. It's also about getting the right people on board, an experienced team who knows the ins and outs of the place.

How often has your life been threatened during your trips?

I recently travelled through 13 Middle Eastern countries, including the war zones of Iraq and Yemen, the Empty Quarter deserts of Saudi Arabia, and the pirate waters off the Somali coast. So, I've been at risk countless times.

