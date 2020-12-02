Lewis Hamilton after testing COVID-19 positive: I'm gutted

World champion Lewis Hamilton said he was devastated to miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain having tested positive for COVID-19. Hamilton, who on Sunday won the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of back-to-back races in the Gulf state, has already secured a record-equalling seventh world championship this season.

"I am devastated that I won't be racing this weekend," he said in a statement. "Since we started the season in June, my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we have been in order to stay safe. Unfortunately, though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I have immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days," he added.

Hamilton faces a tight race to be able to compete in the season-ending finale in Abu Dhabi the following weekend. Due to strict COVID-19 rules in Abu Dhabi, all personnel involved in the F1 event must travel from Bahrain on December 7. Yas Island, where the race is being staged on December 13, will then effectively be locked down.

"I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others," said Hamilton. "I am lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy."

