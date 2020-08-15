Lewis Hamilton bounces back to top Valtteri Bottas

Lewis Hamilton bounced back to top the times ahead of his team-mate Valtteri Bottas as Mercedes continued to dominate in Friday afternoon's second free practice at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. The championship leader and six-times champion had been second behind the Finn after the morning's opening session, but re-established his supremacy on a hot afternoon at the Circuit de Catalunya.'

Hamilton clocked a best lap in one minute and 16.883 seconds to outpace Bottas by 0.287 seconds with Max Verstappen, winner of last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone, third for Red Bull, eight-tenths adrift of the fastest lap. In much hotter conditions than those of the morning, with an air temperature of 30 degrees Celsius and the track at 50, the two 'black arrows' enjoyed a comfortable advantage over their rivals.

Daniel Ricciardo was fourth for Renault ahead of Romain Grosjean of Haas who outpaced Charles Leclerc, who was sixth for Ferrari. Carlos Sainz was seventh for McLaren ahead of Sergio Perez, returning to action for Racing Point after missing two races with coronavirus, Esteban Ocon in the second Renault and Pierre Gasly of Alpha Tauri.

