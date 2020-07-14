Lewis Hamilton: Happy to win on one of my weak circuits

Six-time Formula One champion and Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton opened his account for the 2020 season as he romped home to a fine victory at the Styrian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Following his win, Hamilton stated that the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg is one of his 'weak circuits' and that is why he's more happy with this podium in the second race of the season. This was only his second win at the circuit, having earlier won in 2016.

"This is one of my weak circuits, so to get a performance like this today, I'm over the moon," Hamilton was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. "I'm so happy, but I also know there is a long way to go. "Last weekend was definitely psychologically challenging. To have the penalties, being called into the stewards before the race and get a penalty, and another later in the race. That was definitely not easy.

"All you can do is channel the energy and focus on the future. So I stayed here, trained, ate and slept well. I worked hard with Bono [race engineer] and the guys to understand where last weekend went wrong and correcting it," he added. This was the first time in the history of the sport that two back-to-back races were held at the same circuit. While the first race at the venue was called the Austrian Grand Prix, the second one was named after the region, and called the Styrian Grand Prix.

