Lewis Hamilton in world's 100 most influential people's list

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton has been named in Time magazine's list of the world's 100 most influential people this year, alongside fellow sportspersons, tennis ace Naomi Osaka and athlete Allyson Felix.

The British F1 legend has been a prominent voice in the Black Lives Matter campaign. According to the magazine, Hamilton's "mental preparation, aura and ability to capitalise on every opportunity to use his platform to drive out racism are more than just a model for race-car drivers and other athletes."

Hamilton, 35, who has won six of the nine F1 races this season, said that he's "proud to be included in the list."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news