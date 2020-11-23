Lewis Hamilton to be knighted in New Year's Honours list

Formula One star Lewis Hamilton, 35, will be awarded knighthood in the New Year's Honours list.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, the seven-time world champion will be handed over the gong after his controversial tax affairs got a green light from the UK Government's Honours Committee.

Hamilton, who is worth GBP 250m (approx Rs ,463 crore), is a resident of tax haven, Monaco.

He took advantage of legal rules to save tax worth GBP3.3m (approx Rs 32.51 crore) by registering a GBP 16.5m (approx Rs 162 crore) private jet on the Isle of Man.

