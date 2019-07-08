LGBTQ community members recreate Deepika Padukone's MET Gala look. Check her reaction

bollywood

Deepika Padukone's larger than life appearances inspired the members of the LGBTTQQIAAP Community to recreate and don the actress's MET Gala 2019, and Cannes Film Festival 2019 Lime Green Couture for the pride parade march in Vadodara.

Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's leading lady hails in the Industry as one of the global icons. Be it her larger than life appearances lately in the Cannes Film Festival 2019 which took place in Cannes followed by, Barbie doll alike Kawaii glam up in Met Gala 2019 which took place in New York. These larger than life appearances by Deepika Padukone inspired the members of the LGBTTQQIAAP Community to recreate and don the actress's MET Gala 2019 Barbie Doll and Cannes Film Festival 2019 Lime Green Couture for the pride parade march in Vadodara.

Deepika was very much delighted for giving all the fashion inspo to the community and in happiness, the actress shared, "It was heartening to see them wear their vision of my Cannes and MET Gala outfits for the pride parade march in Vadodara. I came across some pictures of them and they looked absolutely stunning."

Deepika created a huge buzz lately with her classy formal appearance at a charity event at New York, where she also was glad to meet the supermodel, Kendall Jenner. The actress's successful career has resulted in the actress being the most sought after actress among brand, who has a list of brand endorsements to her credit.

Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone surely knows how to give us the dose of drama along with her omnipresent poise. In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood's leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world- walked like a queen!

With the recent investment announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is the one name that is not just setting the trends high as an actress but also as a businessman which the fans are highly appreciating.

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal. The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on 10th January 2020 as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.

