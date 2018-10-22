Light intensity quake hits Himachal

national

The epicentre of the quake was in Kinnaur district, bordering Tibet in China

Representational Image

Mild tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. No damage or casualty was reported.

"An earthquake measuring three on the Richter scale were felt for a few seconds at 9.11 a.m.," regional Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS. People rushed out of their houses.

The epicentre of the quake was in Kinnaur district, bordering Tibet in China.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates