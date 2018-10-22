Search

Light intensity quake hits Himachal

Oct 22, 2018, 23:39 IST | IANS

The epicentre of the quake was in Kinnaur district, bordering Tibet in China

Representational Image

Mild tremors were felt in Himachal Pradesh on Monday. No damage or casualty was reported.

"An earthquake measuring three on the Richter scale were felt for a few seconds at 9.11 a.m.," regional Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh told IANS. People rushed out of their houses.

The epicentre of the quake was in Kinnaur district, bordering Tibet in China.

