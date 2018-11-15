Like Riteish Deshmukh, will Farhan Akhtar budge for Shah Rukh Khan?

regional-cinema

Shah Rukh Khan made Riteish Deshmukh change the release date of his Marathi film, Mauli, which was clashing with Zero. King Khan is keen his upcoming drama does not lock horns not only with any Bollywood film but regional offerings as well.

Khan tagged Deshmukh in his tweet that read, "Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. I am so happy to have 'asked' something of a friend who kept my self-respect higher than his own need (sic)." It emerged yesterday that Khan was thanking Deshmukh for having paved the way for Zero's solo release.

@Riteishd jab chota bhai bahut bada ho jaata hai. Thank you baby for the love respect and largesse of heart you showed me today. Grateful. Touched. I am so happy to have ‘asked’ something of a friend who kept my self respect higher than his own need. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 5, 2018

But Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Telugu film, KGF: Kolar Gold Fields, also hits the marquee on December 21. The duo is presenting the thriller.

It's surprising that SRK did not reach out to them considering it's being released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. Looks like SRK's desire to have a clear window for Zero is not happening, unless Farhan relents.

