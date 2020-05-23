Lindsey Vonn creates video series on Virtual Career Days that brings kids together with their heroes

FORMER American skier Lindsey Vonn, despite being stuck indoors due to the Coronavirus-caused lockdown, is keeping herself busy with a new YouTube show for kids. Vonn, 35, recently started a new video series called Virtual Career Days that brings kids together with their heroes.

The Olympic gold medallist has interviewed ballet dancer Misty Copeland, Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim and neuroscientist Heather Berlin. "People are doing a lot right now to try to help kids—to help everyone—through the pandemic, and I wanted to help kids focus on the future, and keep them positive and motivated," Vonn told People magazine. "I wanted to pair kids up with someone they looked up to, and try to help them keep on track."

Vonn said it was her interaction with former American World Cup alpine ski racer Picabo Street when she was nine, that inspired her to start the video series. "For me, talking to my childhood idol, Picabo Street, had a huge impact on me and actually was the reason that I wanted to be an Olympian," she recalled. "I think those moments can be very impactful and life-changing. Especially right now, it's just really important to keep kids focused on their future."

