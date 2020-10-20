Lindsey Vonn to auction her iconic memorabilia for charity

Former American Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn is giving away some of her iconic gear for a good cause. The Olympic gold medal-winning skier is auctioning off her ski suits, US ski Team jackets, backpacks, helmets, and other collector items, for The Lindsey Vonn Foundation. The foundation supports young girls via scholarships throughout the year.

Every Friday through October and November, items from Vonn's collection will go for sale on Charity Auctions Today website. "It is so hard to let go of so many special memories and moments in my life but due to the current landscape, the Lindsey Vonn Foundation was not able to hold their annual fundraising event, so we decided to do something different and auction some of those special moments," Vonn told People magazine.

"I never thought that I would ever part ways with many of these things but making sure we have enough funds to support the kids that really need resources for their educational programs is much more valuable to me than anything I could ever collect," she added.

