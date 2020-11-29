Lindsey Vonn: Wherever I am, I want my dogs by my side

American skiing great Lindsey Vonn has revealed that pet dogs Lucy, Bear and Leo are her constant travel companions. Vonn's pets accompany her to the gym.

"I always have her [Lucy] in the gym and I'm like, 'Lucy, was it a good job?' And she's just like, 'Hmm?' looking at me funny. Bear and Leo they're always chasing stuff. So it's really hard to keep them contained, but it's just nice to have them in the gym. You know, honestly, wherever I am, I want my dogs to be by my side," Vonn told Fox News.



Lindsey Vonn

Vonn is currently hosting Amazon series, The Pack, where 12 teams comprising owners and their pet dogs compete to win USD 500,000 as prize money and USD 250,000 for an animal charity.

Talking about working on the show with her pet Lucy, Vonn said: "We got to rappel down a waterfall. We got to zip line. That's what I like most, you know, is that [the series] had nothing to do with skiing and it just had to do with relationships and companionship and our dogs."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news