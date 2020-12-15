Lindsey Vonn's wedding to PK Subban still on hold due to COVID-19

US Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn has said her wedding to ice hockey star fiance, PK Subban is still on hold as she doesn't don't know how to plan it amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The couple, who got engaged in August last year, had decided to tie the knot this summer but had to put it on the back burner due to the ongoing pandemic. "His family is in Canada, so I can't even travel there. My family is kind of scattered all over the US. My sister lives in Italy with her husband, so getting everyone together at this point is next to impossible," Vonn was quoted as a saying by People magazine.

"I don't know what to plan. We don't know anything. Ideally, a perfect wedding would just be all my friends and family and less of a ceremony and more of a party." Vonn revealed that they had thought about doing a small wedding, but it did not materialise. "I mean we're thinking about it but he [Subban] really wants his family to be there and I respect that. So we're gonna wait," she said.

