Lion dies at Lucknow zoo

Lucknow: The Nawab Wajid Ali Shah zoo in Lucknow lost one of its oldest inmates - an Asiatic lion on Saturday, officials said.

The 21-year-old lion, named Prince, was not keeping well for some time. Its death came as a blow to the zoo authorities as only a month back, white tiger Aryan had also passed away.

"Prince was not keeping well for sometime now and had developed some infections. We tried out best but could not save him," said a zoo official. All zoo keepers and attendants bid a tearful adieu to the lion. The big cat's personal keeper Mubarak Ali, moved to tears, called it an "irreparable loss".

