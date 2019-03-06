Lion kills owner in Czech Republic

international

A police spokesperson told media that the shootings were "absolutely necessary for them to get to the man".

Lion

Prague: A man was mauled to death by a lion caged at his family home in the Czech Republic. Michal Prasek owned the nine-year-old big cat and another lioness for breeding, reportedly drawing concern from local residents.

Prasek's father found his body in the lion's cage and told media it had been locked from the inside, the BBC reported on Tuesday. The animals were shot dead by police called to the scene.

Prasek, 33, bought the lion in 2016 and the lioness last year, and kept them both in home-made enclosures in his back yard in the village of Zdechov.

