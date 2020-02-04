Search

Lioness and cubs in Gir sanctuary make way for biker to pass

Published: Feb 04, 2020, 16:24 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The viral video shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani has surprised the Twitterati while reigniting the man-animal conflict debate

A screengrab of the video posted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on Twitter
A screengrab of the video posted by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani on Twitter

Amidst debates of man-animal conflict, a video filmed in Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat of a lioness and her cubs making way for a biker will make your day. The viral video shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has surprised the Twitterati while reigniting the man-animal conflict debate.

The video shows a lioness walking on a mud road with her two cubs walking behind her. After a few minutes into the video, a man on a bike approaching from the opposite side stops at the sight of them. The lioness and the cubs then calmly make way for the biker to pass and heads towards the vegetation bordering the road.

The video posted on Monday received over 9,100 views on Twitter, with 760 likes, with many appreciating the animals for respecting the human space and how humans should do the same in order to co-exist.   

What do you think about this video?

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK