Lioness and cubs in Gir sanctuary make way for biker to pass

Amidst debates of man-animal conflict, a video filmed in Gir National Park and Wildlife Sanctuary in Gujarat of a lioness and her cubs making way for a biker will make your day. The viral video shared on Twitter by Rajya Sabha MP Parimal Nathwani has surprised the Twitterati while reigniting the man-animal conflict debate.

The video shows a lioness walking on a mud road with her two cubs walking behind her. After a few minutes into the video, a man on a bike approaching from the opposite side stops at the sight of them. The lioness and the cubs then calmly make way for the biker to pass and heads towards the vegetation bordering the road.

This #viralvideo shows a #Lioness & two cubs moving away to give way to a biker on the way to his farm near a village on the outskirts of #Gir sanctuary. It is amazing to see them respecting humans' space. @ParveenKaswan @SanctuaryAsia @WWFINDIA @susantananda3 @NatGeoIndia pic.twitter.com/9yPM7Vvldc — Parimal Nathwani (@mpparimal) February 3, 2020

The video posted on Monday received over 9,100 views on Twitter, with 760 likes, with many appreciating the animals for respecting the human space and how humans should do the same in order to co-exist.

Similarly we humans must respect the animal's space — Satyen Mehta (@SatyenMehta1) February 3, 2020

Watched too many videos of #Gir lions. Never seen them attacking humans, even if humans are getting real close to them with their motor bikes. Surreal behavior of Asiatic Lions. — Ajay Malage (@BeingAjay_79) February 3, 2020

And one more thing to add: that rumbling clunking motorcycle he is riding intimidated the mother. With him On foot, I think the lioness with cubs would treat him a little differently. — Arash Khoshghadamnia (@khoshghadam1971) February 4, 2020

Incredible wildlife. — Aman Agrawal (@ag2607) February 3, 2020

By nature, human race are meant to be respected my tame and wild animals. Humans, in exchange, must equally respect the animals too. — Josiah Ilori (@josiah_ilori) February 3, 2020

What do you think about this video?

