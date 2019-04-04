Lisa Ray: Five facts of the Four More Shots Please actress you probably didn't know

bollywood

It's Indo-Canadian actress Lisa Ray's birthday today. Lisa, who was last seen in web-series 'Four More Shots Please!', started her career at a very young age. Here are few facts of the actress

Lisa Ray

On her 47th birthday on Thursday, actress-model Lisa Ray says she is grateful for everything in her life.

"Happy, grateful and as usual reflective as I glide into my 47th year. Thankful for all the teachers and teachings along the way. Thank YOU for your support and summoning love whenever I need it," Lisa Instagrammed on Thursday morning.

In 2009, Lisa was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a cancer of the white blood cells known as plasma cells, which produce antibodies. A year later, she announced that she was cancer-free, after a stem cell transplant. As multiple myeloma is an incurable disease, Ray is not completely cured of the disease.

On the Bollywood front, Lisa was last seen on screen in "Dobaara", a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film "Oculus". She recently made her web debut as she appeared in the web-series Four More Shots Please!.

Off-screen, she continues to spread a word about cancer awareness and is a mother of two twin daughters - Sufi and Soleil.

Here's taking a look at a few lesser-known facts about the actress:

Lisa Ray first came to public attention when she appeared in an advertisement for Bombay Dyeing wearing a high-cut black swimsuit in the 1990s opposite Karan Kapoor.

In 1996, Lisa Ray appeared in Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's song Afreen Afreen. Her breath-taking beauty grabbed eyeballs. She was featured alongside actor Himanshu Malik.

Lisa Ray made her acting debut with Tamil film Nethaaji alongside actor R. Sarathkumar. However, her career in the Tamil film industry did not take off and Lisa never tried her hands later.



Lisa Ray in Nethaaji

Lisa Ray also tried her hands in the Telugu film industry. She starred in Takkari Donga (2002) which also starred Mahesh Babu and Bipasha Basu.



Bipasha Basu, Mahesh Babu and Lisa Ray

After popular movie Bollywood/Hollywood, Lisa Ray collaborated with director Deepa Mehta for film Water (a critically acclaimed film). The film starred John Abraham and revolved around the plight of widows in India.



Lisa Ray and John Abraham

Here's wishing a very happy birthday to Lisa Ray!

