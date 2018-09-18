Litre of blood clots taken out of addl chief secretary's chest

national

Additional chief secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Sunil Porwal, hurt himself in a fall while on holiday in Mahabaleshwar, but ignored pain for days

The Bombay Hospital where Sunil Porwal is being treated. File Pic

A fall that he didn't think much of led additional chief secretary (Home) of Maharashtra, Sunil Porwal, to the ICU of a private hospital, after it was found that he had fractured his ribs. The senior bureaucrat was operated on at Bombay Hospital on Sunday night, where doctors removed blood clots of up to a litre of blood, from his chest.

Fall cracks ribs

Doctors said, accompanied by his family and other senior bureaucrats, Porwal recently visited Mahabaleshwar, where he fell in a bathroom. He developed pain in his chest, but didn't think much of it until he went to Pune for work on Friday, and began to feel nauseous and started vomiting. The pain, too, had worsened.

On Sunday, he was rushed to Bombay Hospital where an X-Ray and CT scan revealed that he had fractured 3-4 ribs, causing blood clots in his chest. He was admitted to the ICU and operated on, under the guidance of Dr Gautam Bhansali, a consultant physician.

Blood clots removed

"When Porwal fell, he fractured his ribs, causing the blood clots. We surgically removed the clotted blood, of about a litre. He is better now and recovering," said a senior doctor from the hospital. However, Dr Bhansali refused to divulge any other information. Porwal was appointed additional chief secretary (Home), Maharashtra, in June, in a major administrative reshuffle by the state government.

