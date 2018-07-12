Mumbai: 24-year-old slips into Dombivli nullah while peeing, dies

A team of the fire brigade, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and local fishermen launched a search operation soon after the deceased's brother informed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) about the incident

Harshad Jimkal

On his way back home from a friend's place, a 24-year-old resident of Nandivli area in Dombivli died after he slipped and fell into a nullah on Tuesday night. A team of the fire brigade, Thane Disaster Response Force (TDRF) and local fishermen launched a search operation soon after the deceased's brother informed the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) about the incident, but they are yet to recover his body.



The spot where the incident took place

According to sources, on Tuesday evening, Harshad Jimkal first went for his tuition classes and then visited a friend. While returning home, he stopped near the nullah to pee. Suddenly he lost his balance and slipped into the water.

Speaking to mid-day, Harshad's brother Bharat Jimkal said, "No one saw him slipping into the water, but when he started shouting for help, a local immediately called me up. When I tried to contact Harshad, his phone rang a couple of times, but then it was unavailable. When I reached the spot and talked to the locals, I realised that he had drowned. Many people from our locality tried looking for him, but we haven't been able to trace him yet. My parents still don't about the incident."

Meanwhile, Govind Bodke, KDMC commissioner, said, "The fire brigade team is at the spot since Tuesday night. Even the TDRF along with some local fishermen are conducting a search operation in the area. We are also installing lights near the nullah to help the rescue team in their efforts. Everyone is trying their best to find him."

