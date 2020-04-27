Little bundle of joy Ayat Sharma looks no less than a miracle in these pictures!

Ayat Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma's baby girl, was born on Salman Khan's birthday, December 27, 2019. Ever since the tiny tot has arrived, the entire family can't keep calm but just be around her. She has been spreading joy and happiness in the 'khan-daan' and we can't help but just scroll through her pictures the entire day. Doesn't she look adorable? Let's take a look at some of her pictures shared by the family on social media.

Aayush Sharma, Arpita Khan Sharma and the entire Khan family is currently in Panvel. The family has been on their farmhouse ever since the lockdown was announced in the country. The family is having a jamming session and making loads of memories being together.

Aayush, in of the posts, wrote, "A child can teach an Adult 3 things - To he happy for no reason - To always be curious - To fight tirelessly for something Paulo Coelho [sic]"

Aayush Sharma has also been sharing messages with his social media fans. Posing with the little one and Ahil, the actor captioned, "Stay at home .. spend time with your family and create beautiful memories Make the most out of this quarantine & stay safe. #quarantine #familytime [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) onMar 20, 2020 at 8:23am PDT

Arpita Khan Sharma, Ayat posed and extended festive wishes with their fans on Instagram. Take a look!

View this post on Instagram Wishing you all a very Happy Holi A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) onMar 10, 2020 at 10:35am PDT

But did you know what won a lot of heart? 'Mamu' Salman Khan playing with Ayat. "We love you Mamu @beingsalmankhan," shared Arpita.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onMar 7, 2020 at 3:06am PST

In an interview, Aayush Sharma shared why he wanted to name his daughter Ayat. "We wanted everyone to be named with A. When I was travelling to London, I met a guy named Ahil and I thought it's a very unique name and it turned out to mean the rightful prince in Persian and that was very fascinating. We believe in secular relationships so we wanted both our kids to have a Muslim first name and a Hindu surname."

View this post on Instagram Welcome to our world Ayat. A post shared by Arpita Khan Sharma (@arpitakhansharma) onDec 30, 2019 at 4:48am PST

Ayat Sharma really deserves warm hugs! Isn't she adorable?

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news