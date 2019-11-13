MENU

Little girl rants about going to school, studying; leaves internet in splits

Updated: Nov 13, 2019, 14:04 IST | mid-day online correspondent |

In the video, she rants about her struggles to study an array of subjects, apart from waking up at 6 am, drinking water brushing teeth, drinking milk and rushing to school every day.

The screengrab of the video posted by Twitter user Arun Bothra
The screengrab of the video posted by Twitter user Arun Bothra

A video of a girl venting out on the school education system and ranting about her daily struggles to wake up and rush to school has been making the rounds on social media.

A video posted by a police officer named Atul Bothra on Twitter shows the girl demanding a relief (chutkara) from the education system and rants about her struggles to study an array of subjects in school, apart from waking up at 6am, drinking water, brushing teeth, drinking milk and rushing to school everyday.

When asked about what will she do went she meets the person responsible for setting up the education system, her response was priceless. She said, “Main usse dhoke na, pura paani daal ke na, istri kar daloongi puri! (I will wash the person, pour lots of water on him/her and iron him/her!)

She also asked why God could not made studying better. She rants, “Toh bas padhna itna ganda kyun banaya? Padhna bhi thoda acha ban deta, toh humko bhi mazaa aata.” (Why did he make studies bad? He could have made studies interesting, so we could have also enjoyed it.)

The Twitterati related with the girl's rant, saying that the struggle is real.

The video has received over 87,400 views, has been liked more than 4,000 times.

