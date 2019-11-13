Little girl rants about going to school, studying; leaves internet in splits

The screengrab of the video posted by Twitter user Arun Bothra

A video of a girl venting out on the school education system and ranting about her daily struggles to wake up and rush to school has been making the rounds on social media.

A video posted by a police officer named Atul Bothra on Twitter shows the girl demanding a relief (chutkara) from the education system and rants about her struggles to study an array of subjects in school, apart from waking up at 6am, drinking water, brushing teeth, drinking milk and rushing to school everyday.

When asked about what will she do went she meets the person responsible for setting up the education system, her response was priceless. She said, “Main usse dhoke na, pura paani daal ke na, istri kar daloongi puri! (I will wash the person, pour lots of water on him/her and iron him/her!)

The person who started schools in this world is in serious danger. This girl is searching for him — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) November 13, 2019

She also asked why God could not made studying better. She rants, “Toh bas padhna itna ganda kyun banaya? Padhna bhi thoda acha ban deta, toh humko bhi mazaa aata.” (Why did he make studies bad? He could have made studies interesting, so we could have also enjoyed it.)

The Twitterati related with the girl's rant, saying that the struggle is real.

Very cute and smart girl.We were also thinking this in our school time. — Sajeeta Tripathy (@TripathySajeeta) November 13, 2019

Soo cute...but she speaks the truth. Education has become stress right from nursery — Soumya (@Soumya51747008) November 13, 2019

not a word this angel said is wrong about school system.... it is just baggage of pressure and a race... @PrakashJavdekar Sir... please see this. we need reform in our primary education system. — Lokesh... (@lokeshpancholi) November 13, 2019

she is absolutely thoroughly seriously ANGRY ..poor dear!! — Rita Singh (@Rita_2110) November 13, 2019

Shows the rot in our education system. How it has destroyed the charms of childhood ! — mayank (@mayankpande16) November 13, 2019

The video has received over 87,400 views, has been liked more than 4,000 times.

