Little respite for Mumbaikars before fiery summer sets in

Areas like Sion experienced light showers yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

The sun was nowhere to be seen in the sky for most of Thursday, due to an unusually high cloud cover over Mumbai. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this was due to the formation of a low-pressure area over the Lakshadweep islands. Even on Wednesday morning, the weather remained predominantly cloudy till late afternoon.

"This phenomenon has occurred due to the formation of a low-pressure area over Lakshadweep and the adjoining South-East Arabian Sea," said Ajay Kumar, Scientist, IMD (Colaba). "This is likely to move northwestwards/ north and weaken gradually over the southeast and adjoining eastern-central Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours," he said. There were also reports of drizzling in some parts of the city.

According to Kumar, the depression over Lakshadweep formed on Wednesday. "When the system moves it brings with it a lot of cloudiness to adjoining land areas, which in this case is Maharashtra and Karnataka. The same weather will prevail tomorrow (Friday) in Maharashtra, and it will clear over the weekend. The daytime temperature may decrease by 2-3 degrees Celsius over Maharashtra," he said.

