Mumbai: Oliver Ridley turtles return to Versova beach after 20 years

Afroz Shah and his team of volunteers find hatchlings of olive ridley turtles at Versova beach on Thursday. Pics/Afroz Shah

Lawyer and environmentalist Afroz Shah and his team of volunteers involved in the clean-up of Versova beach had surprise visitors yesterday — a number of hatchlings of olive ridley turtles. The young ones were spotted on the clean seashore, after Shah and his team removed all the plastic litter and other waste. The efforts of Shah and his team for more than two years now have spurred on citizens and even government authorities and departments to undertake clean-up drives at other locations in a bid to conserve marine species.

Sandy surprise

Last morning, one of the volunteers spotted the hatchlings emerging from the sand. "Three-four months back, I had got information that an olive ridley turtle had been spotted on Versova beach. Since then, we all have been eagerly waiting for the sighting. On Thursday, when my volunteer told me about them coming out, we immediately informed the Mangroves Cell and a marine enthusiast, and the hatchlings were released into the sea," said Shah.

Marine enthusiast and a member of Marine Respondents group Shaunak Modi reached the spot and helped Shah and the Mangroves Cell official in returning the 80 hatchlings to their natural habitat. "Stray dogs, crows and kites pose a threat to the hatchlings. We wanted them to safely reach the water at the earliest. So, we formed a chain of people..." added Shah.

His message

He also said the need of the hour is to develop a marine conservation centre at Versova. In a message posted on Twitter, Shah wrote, "Fantastic news for Mumbai . We got back Olive Ridley Sea Turtle after 20 years. Historic moment Nested and Hatched at our beach. We facilitate their journey to ocean. Constant cleaning helps marine species. Marine conservation centre needed at @versovabeach (sic)." Range Forest Officer Prashant Deshmukh said, "We have done the panchanama of the hatchlings found and are investigating further."

80

Number of hatchlings found and rescued

