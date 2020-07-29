Little Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu look oh-so-adorable in this monochrome photo!

With the black and white photo challenge taking over Instagram, several of our Bollywood celebs, too, have shared their own monochrome pictures, and they're quite fabulous. Now, the latest celeb to post a black and white photo is Kareena Kapoor Khan, but she didn't post her own picture! Bebo posted cute photos of her son Taimur, and her niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's in a collage.

Sharing the collage, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "Empower. Support. Love. Never lose the child in you. #ChallengeAccepted"

Kareena went on to challenge Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Vidya Balan to post their own monochrome photos too. How adorable do Timtim and Inni look in the photos though? The kiddos are extremely close to each other and have a blast whenever they are together.

Talking about Taimur and Inaaya's bond, Soha Ali Khan said in a recent interview, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

She added, "We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates. But, since that's not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by."

