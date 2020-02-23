Living in hell

A family in Merrill claims they are being haunted by an apparition in their home. Representation pic

A town in Michigan, Merrill, has been experiencing eerie events since the 1970s. The town is believed to be haunted by sinister spirits that have been tormenting the townsfolk.

Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy recently headed to this sleepy town to investigate if the residents' claims hold any weight. "Living in Merrill seemed like a dream at first," one resident told him. "Eventually, the dream turned into a nightmare," he added.



The Michigan village has been the source of spook since the 1970s. Pics/@jesslee0820, Instagram and merrillvillage.com

A family recounted how they were forced to move to another home in the summer of 1974, after they suffered six months of inexplicable banging and multiple spontaneous fires. Both the FBI and a seismologist tried and failed to determine the cause of the banging. Fearing for their lives, they moved to another house.



Paranormal investigator Steve Shippy. Pic/@therealprozak, Instagram

Theirs is not the only family to have experienced unnatural events. Another family told Shippy that they are being haunted by an apparition in their home. That's not all, they have been dealing with creepy occurrences such as cold spots, loud banging, electricity cuts, and scratch marks.

Village is jinxed

Steve Shippy found out that a smallpox epidemic had devastated the entire farming town, which lead to forced quarantines and unfortunate fires. "Just imagine the angst and turmoil the spirits left behind. That emotional residue stayed on the land," said Shippy told the New York Post.

World's first lab-matured baby

A 34-year-old woman became the first to give birth via her own frozen eggs, which were matured in a laboratory. Doctors at the Antoine Béclère University Hospital in France, announced that a healthy baby boy was born five years after the said woman's eggs were removed and stored. Ovarian stimulation hormones are generally administered to a client to help her eggs become mature before harvesting them.

But her chemotherapy schedule prompted her to opt for in vitro maturation (IVM), a procedure that involves preparing the egg with hormones in a lab setting, for fertilization. “We were delighted that the patient became pregnant without any difficulty and successfully delivered a healthy baby at term,” said Michaël Grynberg, head of the reproductive and fertility department, at the hospital.

Puppy love

A Chihuahua that can't walk has found a new best friend in a pigeon that can't fly

In what would seem like an unlikely friendship, Lundy, a Chihuahua that can't use its back legs, has become best friends with Herman, a pigeon that is unable to fly. The two met six weeks ago at the Mia Foundation, a nonprofit in New York that helps animals with disabilities.



Pic/The Mia Foundation, Facebook

Sue Rogers, the founder of the non-profit, said the touching friendship began when she put them together. The two started snuggling and didn't peck or nibble at each other. Rogers pulled her camera out and captured the cute moment. The foundation has been flooded with messages of support and donations from around the world after she shared the picture online. In two days, they have received R4,31,000, which is enough to cover a high-end surgery for one of their rescues.

Gaga over Gaga



Pic/@charlotteawbery, Instagram

A 40-second Instagram clip, featuring Charlotte Awbery singing Shallow by Lady Gaga, has gathered 23 lakh views. British Internet personality, Kevin Freshwater, was challenging subway commuters to finish the lyrics of the Oscar-winning song and filming it when he ran into Awberry.

Oh to be or not to be?



Pic/@valentinavml, Twitter

The latest fad to take over Twitter is a meme using the phrase "Oh to be." People have been sharing memes with photos of people, places and animals they would much rather be. For instance, one user said: "Oh to be a doe hugging another doe in a field full of lavender."

Woman uses 'giraffe' as Coronavirus shield



Pic/South China Morning Post, YouTube

A viral video by Chinese platform Pear Video shows a woman wearing an inflatable, giant giraffe costume in a hospital. The video shows her walking around in a brown costume. The woman put on the costume for protection as the medical mask she had at home was past expiry date.

Man has only pooped outdoors for last 50 yrs

Masana Izawa, 70, describes himself as a professional fundoshi, which can be loosely translated as 'poop soil master.' He prides himself on having pooped indoors only 14 times in the past two decades. He has been convincing others to relieve themselves in the soil.

Georgetown's new mayor is snow dog Parker



Pics/Clear Creek County, Facebook

A dog named Parker was sworn in as Georgetown's honorary mayor this week. Wearing a red, white and blue tie with stars on it as well as a pair of spectacles, Parker was dressed for business at his inauguration ceremony.

Lean on me



Pic/Peter Stawicki, Facebook and Pic/Visit Dallas, Facebook

A portion of a 11-storied building in Dallas survived an implosion, leading to comparisons with the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Support for the semi-demolished structure resulted in an online petition to "save this landmark from destruction," noting, "if anything, do it for the memes."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever