Liza Minnelli will watch remake of mom's movie for Lady Gaga

Actress Liza Minnelli slams or boycotts movies associated with her mother Judy Garland, but singer-actress Lady Gaga's role in "A Star Is Born" could reportedly change her mindset. According to sources, Minnelli she adores Gaga, and it's likely she'll actually go and see the singer play the role her mother, Judy Garland, reports tmz.com.

The trailer for the new film released on Wednesday. "A Star Is Born" is a remake of a remake of a remake. It goes all the way back to 1937 when Janet Gaynor had the lead, then Garland's version, then Barbra Streisand in 1976 ... and now Gaga.

