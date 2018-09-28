Lleyton Hewitt's wife Bec reveals her 'routine' for a happy marriage

tennis

Bec, who is an actor, said it is funny that though she couldn't impress him with her tennis, Lleyton Hewitt married her

Lleyton Hewitt and his wife Bec

Former World No. 1 Australian tennis star Lleyton Hewitt's wife Bec has revealed that the couple work hard to keep their marriage strong and grounded. "We have a good little routine going. When Lleyton comes back from his commitments to his Bahamas-based tennis academy and role as the Davis Cup captain which require him to travel frequently, he just lightens the load. He really likes to help and every morning he's like, 'No, no, you've done the school run for the last three weeks, so let me do it', "Bec told Tennis World USA.

Bec, who is an actor, said it is funny that though she couldn't impress him with her tennis, Hewitt married her. "I couldn't play tennis, so it was quite comical. I didn't impress him with my game. He just thought it was really admirable that I gave it a go," she said.

