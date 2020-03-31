Lockdown diaries: Diljit Dosanjh flaunts his culinary skills

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has donned the chef's hat amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Diljit on Monday night took to his Instagram stories, where he shared a video of himself cooking and channeling his inner cook. In the clips, Diljit showed step-by-step on how to make "Nutri keema matar".

posted a picture in which he is seen holding a placard that reads: Stop posting your home workouts.

Dosanjh wrote, "Don't show your workouts to others and don't go close to someone (sic)."

This was perhaps meant for actors like Katrina Kaif who are sharing videos with their trainers. Netizens felt he was making a legit point in current times. Diljit cleverly photoshopped a picture of his face onto that of a popular Instagram personality who goes by the handle Dude With Sign, and to whom the original picture belongs. Take a look below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth (@dudewithsign) onMar 24, 2020 at 11:54am PDT

On the acting front, Diljit was last seen on screen in "Good Newwz", which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates