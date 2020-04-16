Lockdown diaries: Giorgia Andriani tries her hands on Indian Dishes amid self-isolation

As the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been spreading all over the globe, there are several preventive measures that have been taken all around the world. One of the most important of these is self-isolation. All the health officials and the government across the globe are asking their citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. In India, Bollywood Actress Giorgia Andriani is also abiding by the rules and practising self-quarantine. Giorgia is actively updating her fans about what she is up to during this self-quarantine period.

Making her acting debut in the entertainment world, Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani is all gung ho about her new journey. Giorgia may have been an outsider in Bollywood, but slowly and steadily she has made a mark for herself. The biggest struggle for her has been to improve Hindi because it's not her first language, Being a foreigner, she has now learned Hindi and can cook Indian dishes too. And, to learn Hindi and Urdu, Giorgia has been taking lessons from three different teachers for the past three years.

Bollywood actress Giorgia Andriani has revealed that she has been spending her time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown. She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been Cooking and discovering new things about herself in the kitchen. She has tried her hands making Goan fish curry, which looked unusually colourful.

Here's a look at Giorgia approved dish you can try at home during the quarantine.

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier. She recently had shot for a short film "Victim'', where she is portraying a lawyer. With plenty much projects in hands and regular media attention, Giorgia Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.

