Lockdown diaries: Here's what Kareena, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita, Malaika Arora are are up to

Thanks to the lockdown, citizens are staying home and working out ways to escape boredom. The quarantine time has also given celebrities a chance to spend maximum time with their families. Some of them are busy pursuing their hobbies.

To escape boredom, BFFs Malaika Arora, her sister Amrita Arora, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan have found a unique way. The girls had a video chat together and passed their time by gossiping and sharing insights about their quarantine time. Not only this, but the divas are also binge-watching their favourite shows.

Malaika also shared a picture of her pals enjoying the free time. "When the lockdown gives us four more girls to chill with… A perfect evening with my girls and #FourMoreShotsPlease (sic)", she captioned it.

Recently, Kareena shared a throwback picture reminiscing the times when she could go out and have fun with her girl gang. The entire gang of the stunning divas were high on fashion with their shoes and accessories. "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables. Can't deal with being away from my #GirlGang for thisss long #ThrowbackThursday," the Good Newwz actor wrote in the caption.

The four beauties of the Bollywood industry enjoy a great bond and friendship and are usually seen chilling together. During the lockdown, the girls have been catching up while being in the confines of their own house through video calls. They have been regularly speaking to each other virtually.

How are you killing your boredom during the coronavirus outbreak?

