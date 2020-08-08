Lockdown diaries: Himansh Kohli, Vijay Deverakonda and other celebs spend quality time with furry friends

Himansh Kohli has a new addition to his family — Donut, a French bulldog. The animal lover revealed that his "baby" has been named after his love for the sweet snack. The actor, who has been spending lockdown in hometown Delhi, suggests that people suffering from loneliness should get a pet dog or cat. "A pet can cheer us up in the worst of our moods," he says.

Another dog lover Vijay Deverakonda has been making the Internet go gaga over his pet, Storm, who he welcomed home last month. He refers to the canine as his "cute beast." Fans did not know who was more cute — Deverakonda or his pet pooch.

View this post on Instagram My Cute Beast â¤ï¸ A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda) onAug 5, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

Several actors are utilising their quarantine days to try and spend maximum time with their furry friends who have now become a favourite on social media. One such social media favourite is Pranitha Subhash's husky Blu. The dog's photos and videos where he can be seen sitting in front of a laptop wearing a pair of specs as he "works from home", trying to catch food from the actress' hands, barking from outside a glass window or playing with his favourite "corona squeeze toy" are absolutely adorable. In a recent post, Pranitha shared: "It was love at first sight" for her after meeting Blu!

View this post on Instagram Blu A post shared by Pranitha Subhash (@pranitha.insta) onApr 5, 2020 at 12:23am PDT

Another pet winning hearts on social media is actress Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke. A picture of the dog sitting alone on the terrace and watching sunset has captured hearts of netizens who are showering it with love!

View this post on Instagram ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #sunsetstories #quarantinediaries #nykediaries #easterevening A post shared by Keerthy Suresh (@keerthysureshofficial) onApr 12, 2020 at 7:42am PDT

One more social media star is actress Nidhhi Agerwal's labrador Boozo, who loves to eat idli and toast and hates it when he is not given a share while the family dines together!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news