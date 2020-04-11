Lockdown diaries: Janhvi Kapoor gets sister Khushi to be her hairdresser

Actress Janhvi Kapoor has posted a video to share how her younger sister Khushi has turned hairdresser for her, amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Instagram Story, Janhvi uploaded a video where she can be seen getting her hair done by Khushi. "Getting me all dressed up to go nowhere," she captioned the video.

In the video, Janhvi is also seen enjoying gorging on a pastry.

Janhvi Kapoor frequently shared photos of herself with Khushi, and those pictures too were full of love and affection for her sibling. Janhvi recently shared an Instagram story that shows her cuddling up with Khushi on the sofa, who looks quite amused with the former's shenanigans

On the film front, Janhvi will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, RoohiAfzana, Takht and Dostana 2.

Janhvi and Khushi are the daughters of late superstar Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi made her Bollywood debut in 2018 opposite Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. Earlier this year, she was seen in the Netflix film Ghost Stories.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news