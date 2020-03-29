Lockdown diaries: Karanvir Bohra gets Arjun Bijlani for 21-question series online
Karanvir Bohra has begun a 21-question series on his Instagram live feature, to cover all 21 days of the lockdown.
Karanvir Bohra is utilising the best of his creative skills during this current home 21-day quarantine phase. He has brought in his celebrity friends like Arjun Bijlani for a 21-question series on Instagram. Karanvir has begun a 21-question series on his Instagram live feature, to cover all 21 days of the lockdown.
As part of the series, he is interviewing an industry friend for each session, by asking them 21 fun questions which are personal, relevant to these times and more.
Actors and friends of Karanvir like Arjun, Ravi Dubey, Mandana Karimi have already had a fun session each on the show, while other friends like Adaa Khan, Hina Khan and Surbhi Jyoti are all set to be part of the live series soon.
"The thought of this 21-question series struck me the day we were put on a 21 day lockdown. The idea was to also create a fixed time for a series like this, for people to have something to frequently watch for the next 21 days as part of their regular routine," said Karanvir.
"People are only engaged in watching TV, surfing the internet and doing home chores, so something of this sort to watch, can also be included in their day-to-day doings at a fixed time slot, was also something I was aiming at," he added.
Another thought behind this was to also lighten up the mood with something informative as well as positive and fun.
-
Gurmeet Choudhary: The coronavirus pandemic has stopped almost all of our outdoor activities. It's especially tough for gym and dance lovers who are missing their classes. But Gurmeet Chaudhary has a simple solution for this. He posted a video on his Instagram in which he can be seen dancing with his wife Debina Bonnerjee. Want to see the dance video? Click here
-
Hiten Tejwani: While Gurmeet is busy dancing with his wife, Hiten Tejwani believes in spending time by simply relaxing.
-
Dipika Kakar: On the other hand, Dipika has found an innovative way of spending her quarantine time. The actress is having some fun with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. She shared this cute picture with him on her Instagram handle.
-
Aamna Sharif: How about playing your favourite game while under quarantine? Aamna Sharif, who is currently seen playing the iconic role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is doing exactly the same thing. We wonder who her chess partner is.
-
Dalljiet Kaur: This is for all those who are missing their gym outings. Dalljiet Kaur is motivating us to work out at home using household props. For example, bricks can turn into dumbbells. So what are the props you are using to complete your workout quota?
-
Divyanka Tripathi: When you are quarantined at home, you are left with no option but to head to the kitchen to satisfy your hunger pangs. In case you want to prepare delicious Kashmiri Pulao, Divyanka Tripathi has some easy steps to prepare it. Click here to have a look.
-
Sargun Mehta: No, Sargun Mehta is not preparing for any food. Instead, she is giving a stern warning to those who are violating the lockdown by roaming outside without any reason. And mind you, Sargun is very angry on the violators. Click here to read her warning and do follow it.
-
Kishwer Merchant: Kishwer Merchant, who is known for her roles in Ek Hasina Thi and Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, could be seen cleaning her wardrobe during her quarantine time. However, she was interrupted on a regular basis by her "boys". Sharing this picture on her Instagram, she wrote, "Boys can you please take this fight somewhere else... I am trying to sort out my clothes. @pablosexxobarr @batuknathrai #pets #petparent #quarantineandchill #stayhome #staysafe (sic)."
-
Surbhi Chandna: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Surbhi Chandna is quarantined at her home. To spend time, she is jamming with her "superwomen", i.e. her mother. Sharing this picture, she wrote, "Another Round with Meri Maa. This woman is my superwoman. Tried jamming with her and the little decent singing skills I possess comes from mother india shash @shashi_cp. Forgetting all the worries and just being in the moment is what I enjoyed the most here #stayhome #staysafe #weareinthistogether. Batao aap sab iss waqt ke saath kya kuch kar rahe hai? (sic)."
-
Krystle D'souza: Krystle D'souza is busy chilling at home, which was earlier considered as an insult but is now a compliment. She shared this picture on her Instagram and captioned it, "She sits at home all day" ..... has now become a compliment, not an insult (sic)."
-
Maahi Vij: Maahi Vij is spending her time by diving into her photo album and pulling out some beautiful pictures. She shared this picture which includes her husband Jay Bhanushali and her cute little daughter Tara Jay Bhanushali. She captioned it, "You complete it (sic)."
-
Sanjeeda Shaikh: During quarantine, Sanjeeda Shaikh is killing time by spending some precious moments with her pet. She shared this picture on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen playing with her cute dog.
-
Jasmin Bhasin: The actress is spending her time by watching television at her house. Apart from this, Jasmin also shared a video on her Instagram handle in which she was helping us understand the importance of lockdown to prevent the coronavirus spread.
-
Parth Samthaan: Parth Samthaan, who is currently playing the lead role of Anurag in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, shared this picture with his grandmother on his Instagram handle with the caption, "Unfiltered love #naani In the midst of corona virus, it's important to be with your loved ones .. stay isolated! #staystrong #staysafe #stayhealthy (sic)."
-
Erica Fernandes: Erica supported the fight against coronavirus by participating in the Janata Curfew held last Sunday. Not only this, but she also expressed her gratitude towards healthcare workers by clapping from her balcony. Sharing the video, she wrote, "So today our society began applauding 5 mins before 5 and went on until 5.05 pm. It was so overwhelming to see how everyone became one and were appreciating people out there who are risking their lives inorder to help and save our lives . M sure we will have a great story to tell our children and grandchildren how the world united and fought against this deadly virus . #jantacurfew #corona #wewillcomeoutstronger #staysafe (sic)."
