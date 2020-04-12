Lockdown diaries: Rakul Preet tries the handstand T-shirt challenge
Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday took part in the handstand T-shirt challenge that is currently rage on social media
Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Saturday took part in the handstand T-shirt Challenge that is currently a rage on social media. The challenge gained popularity on social media last week when "Spider-Man" fame Tom Holland posted his attempt to put on a T-shirt while doing a handstand against the wall.
Taking to her Instagram account, Rakul posted a video that shows her wearing her T-shirt while doing a handstand. "Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way#quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it's like a super elevated plank, amazing for your core," captioned the video.
Was just bored of wearing my tee the normal way ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂ #quarantinelife #weekendchallenge So here a task for all of you to do.. it’s like a super elevated plank , amazing for your core. @anshukayoga @rhea_chakraborty @akansharanjankapoor I nominate u to take this up ðÂÂªðÂÂ»ðÂÂªðÂÂ» #strongisthenewsexy #strongereveryday
Rakul then nominated actresses Rhea Chakraborty and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor to take up the viral challenge. Earlier, actress Neha Sharma had tried the T-shirt Challenge, and her invited, model-sister Aisha Sharma, to take it up.
Apart from this, amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis, Rakul is helping over 200 families living in a slum close to her home in Gurugram. The actress along with her parents, Kulwinder Singh and Rajender, is sending packets of home-cooked food to them.
"My dad figured this entire slum, where people are completely out of their basics. We are facilitating two meals a day for all those people and we have decided to do it till the time the lockdown is in place.
"If the lockdown gets pushed further, I will keep doing that. For now, I have committed till the month of April and then we will see depending on the situation. The food would be cooked at a place in my society and will be sent out to those people," Rakul said.
