Lockdown diaries: Sherlyn Chopra turns up the heat with her workout pictures

Sherlyn Chopra is one of the fittest and hottest actresses in the entertainment industry. The actress loves sharing her workout videos and is always seen lifting weights. Sherlyn is homebound like everyone else during the lockdown. Her HOT bod is something that many girls dream of. In fact, Sherlyn's muscular and lean figure is the millennial's fitness goal. So, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Sherlyn is an idol for anyone who is looking out for the ideal body and fitness level to achieve.

During her quarantine time, Sherlyn has been practising a wide range of yoga asanas by doing her household work. Soaking under the sun in her gym outfits, her irresistible yoga postures have been giving sleepless nights to many. By sharing her sexy workout video Sherlyn wrote, "The secret to my fitness!. #stayhome #getstronger."

View this post on Instagram #stayhome #getstronger A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) onApr 16, 2020 at 4:28am PDT

Sherlyn Chopra was last seen in the rap video, Katar. Composed by Teenu and performed by Sherlyn herself, the foot-tapping rap is produced by Sherlyn Chopra Production. Besides web series, short films and glamour videos, the Chopra girl is very much engaged in her business of high content creation as a producer and content-creator.

